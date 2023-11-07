News you can trust since 1925
Armthorpe Welfare end long wait for league win

Armthorpe Welfare notched their first league win of the season against fellow strugglers Swallownest.
By Sports reporter
Published 7th Nov 2023, 14:56 GMT
Updated 7th Nov 2023, 14:56 GMT
Jack Varley (2), Harley McCormack and a Joe Lister own goal secured a 4-0 success on the road – Welfare’s first win in 15 attempts.

The victory moved Armthorpe off the bottom of NCEL Division One and saw Swallownest sink to the foot of the table.

Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder James Baxendale replaced Lee Morris as Welfare manager in August and had to rebuild the squad following a mass exodus of players.

Armthorpe Welfare’s players celebrate a goal in their win at Swallownest. Picture: Steve PennockArmthorpe Welfare’s players celebrate a goal in their win at Swallownest. Picture: Steve Pennock
Armthorpe Welfare’s players celebrate a goal in their win at Swallownest. Picture: Steve Pennock

Armthorpe sit 21st in the table – still seven points adrift of safety – ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

Meanwhile, Rossington Main went down 1-0 at home to Frickley Athletic.

Ben Hunter’s side lie ninth in the Premier Division table. They travel to league leaders Campion on Saturday.

