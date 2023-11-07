Armthorpe Welfare end long wait for league win
Jack Varley (2), Harley McCormack and a Joe Lister own goal secured a 4-0 success on the road – Welfare’s first win in 15 attempts.
The victory moved Armthorpe off the bottom of NCEL Division One and saw Swallownest sink to the foot of the table.
Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder James Baxendale replaced Lee Morris as Welfare manager in August and had to rebuild the squad following a mass exodus of players.
Armthorpe sit 21st in the table – still seven points adrift of safety – ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.
Meanwhile, Rossington Main went down 1-0 at home to Frickley Athletic.
Ben Hunter’s side lie ninth in the Premier Division table. They travel to league leaders Campion on Saturday.