Armthorpe Welfare boss wants more of the same despite FA Vase exit

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's FA Vase clash at New Mills. Photo: Steve Pennock

Welfare fell at the first hurdle in the Vase, losing on penalties to Derbyshire outfit New Mills.

But they could hold their heads up high after holding the North West Counties League high flyers to a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Eighth-placed Armthorpe return to action in NCEL Division One on Saturday at home to Harrogate Railway Athletic.

"It was a tough one to take," said Morris, reflecting on their Vase exit.

“I thought it was a great game by two top teams and to lose on penalties is always hard.

“We went with a plan to attack them and I thought we did that superbly, especially in the first half.

“Ahead of the game I’d spoken about how we had to be at our best and I thought every single player gave me everything.

“With the chances we had I thought we should have won the game but it wasn’t meant to be and we can come away with our heads held high, while we wish New Mills all the best in the next round.

“Now we have to take that performance into the league.