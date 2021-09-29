Armthorpe Welfare boss questions players' mentality after deflating draw

Action from Armthorpe Welfare’s draw at FC Humber United. Photo: Steve Pennock

Welfare have made an encouraging start in NCEL Division One and lie tenth in the table.

They hope to secure a top half finish for the first time at this level since they were relegated from the Premier Division in 2017.

But after needing a last-gasp Adam Baskerville equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw at struggling FC Humber United – who Welfare thumped 8-0 earlier this month – Morris said his players must look at themselves in the mirror.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I went home very deflated, very embarrassed,” said Morris.

"That’s not down to us drawing with FC Humber, far from it. It was the manner in which we played the game. Yes, we still have big players missing but they were missing at Swallownest the other night so it’s no excuse.

“I’m the manager so I take full responsibility for the result but it’s time some players had a long hard look at themselves and their mentality. Can they push themselves to really be a top team in this league, and do it consistently?

“As I've hit on before it’s a massive part of a player's development. If players can be consistent then we have a real chance but that is something unfortunately a manager can’t do for them.

“We only made two changes from the win at Swallownest but the performances were like chalk and cheese.

“FC Humber worked harder than us all over the park and they definitely deserved something from the game. Yes we had more possession, yes we missed a lot of chances, but at the end of the day we just didn’t do enough to win that game.”

Welfare, who host Parkgate tonight, travel to second bottom Dronfield Town on Saturday.

*Rossington Main went down 4-2 at home to Division One leaders Brigg Town on Tuesday night.

Bailey Conway quickly cancelled out Alfie Usher’s fourth minute opener for the visitors and Niall Doran struck just before the half hour to put Main ahead.

But Brigg fought back to win it with further goals from Jack Richardson, Martin Pembleton and Scott Phillips.