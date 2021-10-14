Armthorpe Welfare boss promises 'big changes' after yo-yo form

Armthorpe Welfare boss Lee Morris. Photo: Steve Pennock

Welfare sit ninth in NCEL Division One but have not won back-to-back games since the end of August and start of September.

They travel to Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday looking to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat to Worsbrough Bridge Athletic.

“Saturday was again a very frustrating and disappointing performance from us,” said Morris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"That’s not taking anything away from Worsbrough who thoroughly deserved their win. They wanted it more, had more desire and had more fight which took me by surprise that my lads let that happen.

“But we can’t keep being this yo-yo team where we are good one game and terrible in the next.

"There will be changes made and big ones as I can’t accept teams coming to our own ground and turning us over in that fashion.

"I am here to finish top end of the league and at the minute we are not competing at the level to allow us to do that so things need to change.

“We have to bounce back on Saturday now and I expect a real battling performance as if we don’t Glasshougton will turn us over comfortably.”