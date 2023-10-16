Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Welfare are still yet to win in the Northern Counties East League Division One this season and sit second from bottom.

A draw against high-flying Nostell Miners Welfare put an end to a run of ten straight defeats last week but Welfare were beaten 2-0 by fellow strugglers Glasshoughton Welfare on Saturday.

Ex-Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town and Walsall midfielder Baxendale said: "I would have like to have had a few more points on the board at this point but the team has been transforming every week.

Action from Armthorpe Welfare's defeat to Glasshoughton Welfare. Picture: Steve Pennock

"It's been enjoyable from my point of view, but the crux of it is that you have got to get three points and we have got to do that quickly."

Player-boss Baxendale, who is still only 31, inherited just one player when he took on his first management job in August.

He said: "It's not even been two months, the games come thick and fast.

"We are talking about a side that had one player two months ago.

James Baxendale in action for former club Mansfield Town against Blackburn Rovers.

"I'm certainly not surprised by the league or the situation we are in. We have planned for it, we know when and where we can pick up points and I think we are coming into it now."

Welfare are seven points from safety but their next four games are against teams in the bottom half of the table, including the two sides occupying the other relegation spots.

Baxendale acknowledged the significance of those fixtures and has upped training to twice a week to get his troops up to speed.

He said: "I really do believe I have got a squad that's ready to start picking up points.

"Once that first win gets over the line we will quickly start moving up the table. We will be as good as gold after that.

"The confidence it breeds will be massive, but until you do that you are going to be fragile."

Despite the challenge faced Baxendale’s enthusiasm remained undiminished.

He said: “I have been in bad football teams as a player and football teams I don’t believe have any faith or ambition, that’s certainly not the case with this team.