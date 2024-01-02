Armthorpe Welfare boost survival hopes with eyecatching festive victories

Resurgent Armthorpe Welfare breathed new life into their fight for the survival over the Christmas period – including a stunning win at NCEL Division One leaders Wakefield AFC.

New arrival Evan Fortune-West scored the only goal of the game to earn Armthorpe a shock 1-0 win at Wakefield on December 23.

Welfare then followed that up with a 2-1 victory at home to eighth-placed Dronfield Town on Boxing Day courtesy of first half goals from Ryan Ellison and Charlie Clegg.

James Baxendale’s side had gone three weeks without a game prior to their win at Wakefield.

Armthorpe Welfare have found some form. Picture: Steve Pennock

They have now collected 10 points from their last four league games after taking just five points from their opening 17 fixtures.

Welfare remain in the relegation zone but are now just two points from safety and have played four games fewer than Yorkshire Amateur who are hovering one place above the bottom three.

Armthorpe travel to Staveley Miners Welfare on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rossington Main enjoyed a similarly productive festive period as wins over Golcar United and Maltby Main moved them into the Premier Division play-off positions.

Ross Hannah scored in a 1-0 win over Golcar before second half goals fromm Gregory Young, Bradley Grayson, Farry Shepard and Manasse Kiange secured a 4-1 victory at Maltby.