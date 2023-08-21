Armthorpe Welfare appoint former Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town and Walsall midfielder as manager

The 30-year-old, who played in the EFL for six years at Doncaster Rovers, Walsall and Mansfield Town, replaces Lee Morris who resigned earlier this month.

Baxendale also played at Alfreton Town, Kidderminster Harriers, Worksop Town and most recently Pontefract Collieries where he was player coach.

His first game in charge is on Saturday at home to Winsford United in the FA Vase first qualifying round.

James Baxendale, pictured in 2015 during his time at Walsall. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Baxendale said: "I'm massively excited by this new role and couldn’t be more proud that my first job as a manager is with Armthorpe.

"I’m a local lad and want to build a side that puts pride into the shirt as well as create an environment that involves the community and creates a buzz about the place.

"This is something that was echoed when I met with Tony (Walton) and Gaz (Hirst) whose love and enthusiasm for the club is something we want to match.

"Of course, we will have a lot of new faces in the squad, but I want to surprise a few people and see how high we can get up the league table by winning games of football."

He added: "Matthew Flanagan will join me as assistant manager and Andrew Steptoe will come in as first team coach.

"Both lads had spells in the youth system at Leeds United growing up the same time as myself and have gone on to play regularly in the Doncaster leagues.

"We all share the same ideas on how the game should be played and are a tight-knit bunch."

"I’m looking forward to seeing a good crowd in the FA Vase on Saturday to get this new era off to a flyer.”

​Meanwhile, Rossington Main’s FA Cup adventure came to an end after they lost 1-0 in their preliminary round tie against Leicestershire side Ashby Ivanhoe.

Main travel to Wythenshawe in the FA Vase on Saturday.

*Doncaster City made it four wins out of four in the Central Midlands League with a 5-0 victory at AFC Phoenix, including a hat trick by Rio Allan.

AFC Bentley dropped their first points of the season as Yorkshire Main came from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw.