Armthorpe Welfare and Rossington Main net important league wins

Rossington emerged victorious in last Wednesday’s Doncaster derby when they came from behind to win 3-1 at Armthorpe.

Ross Hannah (2) and Declan Slater netted for the visitors, while Cian Guest was on target for Welfare.

Armthorpe bounced back by prevailing 2-1 at bottom side Parkgate on Saturday courtesy of second half goals from Guest and Jamie Austin.

Armthorpe Welfare’s players celebrate a goal in their win at Parkgate. Picture: Steve Pennock

Main recorded their fifth straight league win by edging to a 1-0 victory at home to Retford FC. Luke Abdy’s own goal proved to be decisive.

Rossington lie second in the Division One table, three points behind leaders Campion. Ben Hunter’s side travel to Brigg Town on Saturday.

Armthorpe, who moved out of the relegation zone at the weekend, host fellow strugglers Glasshoughton Welfare.

Welfare lost 6-2 to Premier Division Barton Town in the NCEL League Cup second round on Tuesday night.

*Club Thorne Colliery lost 3-1 at Dinnington Town in the Central Midlands League North Division, dropping to fourth in the standings.