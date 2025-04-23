'Anxiety has cranked up' - Expert lowdown on Bradford City ahead of huge Doncaster Rovers clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Rovers host Yorkshire rivals Bradford City this weekend with both sides chasing down automatic promotion from League Two. Ahead of the DN4 clash, we got the lowdown on the Bantams from Simon Parker, of the Bradford Telegraph and Argus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q: What's the mood around the club and the city right now after an iffy period of results?

SP: Very nervous. City have thrown away leads in the last three games – including being two up at Swindon and Chesterfield – and only taken two points from a possible nine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Bantams have been excellent at Valley Parade with the best home form in League Two. But the record on the road has been poor with only five away wins and throwing away big leads in the last two – both in added time - has cranked up the anxiety levels.

The absence of captain Richie Smallwood, who plays every minute of every game, has been a huge blow since he lost his head with a reckless follow-through at Swindon when they were 2-0 up and cruising.

Q: Give us a general flavour of what the last few months have been like and is there pressure on Graham Alexander to go up this season?

SP: I don’t think Graham Alexander HAS to take City up this season but the club would have expected at least a play-off place before a ball was kicked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But given the position they have got themselves into since Christmas, it will feel like a massive failure if they don’t get over the line. The mood had been so buoyant in the first couple of months this year and is generally still very positive. But if they fall short, some will be thinking that this club is never going to escape this division.

Bradford chief Graham Alexander. Photograph by Tony Johnson.

Q: How are City likely to line up in South Yorkshire?

SP: They have got injury and illness doubts. Aden Baldwin and Tayo Adaramola went off with calf strains at Chesterfield and Brandon Khela was replaced after feeling ill at half-time. City have been hit hard by injuries to key players throughout the season and a bout of illness sweeping through the dressing room in the last couple of weeks is still lingering a bit.

If fit, and that’s a big IF, my predicted team would be: S Walker; Byrne, Baldwin, Shepherd; Halliday, Pattison, Khela, Adaramola; Sarcevic, Pointon; Kavanagh.

Q: Who's the dangerman Rovers should be keeping a close eye on?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SP: Antoni Sarcevic arrived at Valley Parade as the promotion specialist having gone up seven times in his career – five from this division.

Unfortunately, he has really suffered with injuries and missed nearly four months earlier in the season and another six weeks recently. He’s just back from a hamstring strain which they initially feared would do him for the season and has already made a big impact. City are treating him carefully not to risk another problem but he is a huge influence in how they play and on those around him.

Q: Score prediction?

SP: Probably two up after 15 minutes and then who knows! I tend to always go for a draw in these so I’ll lump on a 2-2, which I’m not sure will really suit either team.