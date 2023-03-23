Another season in League Two is not a failure, says Doncaster Rovers winger

Rovers could only draw what head coach Danny Schofield had billed a 'must-win' game against Crawley if they were to keep their slim hopes of securing a top-seven spot alive.

Tuesday’s result left Doncaster twelfth in the table and eight points off the play-offs with nine games to go.

Molyneux, who is understood to have rejected the chance to join a promotion-chasing side in favour of a switch to the Eco-Power Stadium last summer, said: "I wouldn’t say it would be a failure but it is something we have wanted from the start of the season.

Doncaster Rovers' Luke Molyneux breaks forward against Crawley Town.

"I have always wanted to be at a club that’s pushing to get out of this league. For me personally it would be a disappointment if we didn’t get into the play-offs.

"But at the end of the day it’s what happens in football and all we can do is push on next season if it doesn’t happen this year."

The 24-year-old added: "If we are showing improvement on the pitch I don’t think it would be a failure.

"As long as we are playing alright football and getting results, and you can see that improvement coming, then we can take that into next season.”

Ex-Sunderland youngster Molynuex has so far struggled to recreate the form that earned him a move to South Yorkshire.

The winger has scored just twice this term, having taken 27 games to get off the mark, with both goals coming in the same match. He has just as many assists.

It’s a far cry from last term when he grabbed 12 goals in a struggling Hartlepool side to attract attention from League One clubs.

He is not the only Doncaster player to have struggled for form this season, however, and has held down a regular starting spot under both Gary McSheffrey and Danny Schofield.

Discussing the team’s struggles, Molyneux said: “There definitely needs to be improvement, I think everyone knows that.

"We are not consistent enough, we need to be more ruthless at the top end and try and get as many goals as possible, but then also stop the ball going in the back of our own net.”

