Another new trialist joins up with Doncaster Rovers ahead of first friendly

The Rovers boss was last night awaiting confirmation of whether the invitations had been accepted as he finalises his plans for Saturday’s friendly at Rossington Main.

Omar Bogle is Wellens’ only available attacking option with Fejiri Okenabirhie sidelined through injury and Jon Taylor having undergone surgery on Tuesday.

Former Queens Park Rangers youngster Aramide Oteh is set to join up with the Rovers squad on Friday.

Aramide Oteh during his loan with Stevenage

Forward Oteh came through the Tottenham Hotspur academy before switching to QPR at the age of 18.

He made 21 appearances across four seasons for Rangers, with loans at Walsall, Bradford City, Stevenage and Colchester United during that period.

Wellens remains hopeful of securing a left winger with the Rovers recruitment team awaiting final confirmation from the target in question - a versatile forward that can operate across the front line.

