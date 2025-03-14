Another Doncaster Rovers Saturday 3pm game in doubt as Grant McCann awaits England decision

Remember when Saturday 3pm was a staple in the football calendar?

For Doncaster Rovers fans, that timeslot is fast becoming a distant memory. Sky Sports' control over the national game has been felt for decades but only now is it trickling its way down the football pyramid.

Rovers this weekend travel to Crewe Alexandra for a, you guessed it, 12.30pm kick-off. It will be the seventh game moved to this slot, with an eighth announced this week for the trip to Cheltenham on April 5.

More uncertainty lies ahead given that the trip to Salford City next weekend (March 22) now lies in doubt. That is because Rovers can ask to postpone the game if they get a third international call-up. Patrick Kelly and Charlie Crew have already been summoned by Northern Ireland under-21s and Wales under-19s respectively. Goalkeeper Ted Sharman-Lowe is in the large pool of players selected by England under-21s chief Lee Carsley. That will be whittled down at noon on Friday and if the Chelsea loanee is in the final squad, it seems inevitable the Salford clash will have to be moved, meaning another Saturday 3pm scrubbed off.

Rovers chief Grant McCann said: "We'll have to sit down with the staff and have a look. I believe Salford have got some internationals as well and one of their games got called off earlier in the season, so we'll see once we get official confirmation if Teddy does get called in."

As it stands, only two of Rovers' final ten games are guaranteed to be on a Saturday at 3pm: Carlisle at home on March 29 and the last day at Notts County. It seems highly likely the visit of Bradford on April 26 will be moved to accommodate TV coverage. A decision on that is likely to be announced by Sky on March 27 as per their usual policy of drip-feeding announcements of live game picks.

Meanwhile, McCann was keeping his cards close to his chest regarding team news for Gresty Road, but did let slip that the defensive quartet who sat out last week's draw with Swindon are "improving".

Joseph Olowu, Jay McGrath, Jamie Sterry and James Maxwell all sat out the match due to respective knocks and niggles.

McCann added: "They're all improving and we've had a decent week. It's never nice when you lose four defenders all at once but hopefully they'll all be in a stronger position come Saturday."