'Angry' and 'gutted' Grant McCann critical of players after Doncaster Rovers' defeat to Wrexham

Mo Faal’s first goal for Rovers, which cancelled out Luke Young’s deflected first half opener for Wrexham, briefly saw the momentum of the game swing in favour of the visitors following the re-start.

But bottom of the table Rovers were unable to take the game on and Elliot Lee's 88th minute strike condemned McCann’s men to their fifth defeat out of seven in League Two.

After the game Rovers’ boss confessed his squad lacked killer instinct and said he needs ‘get that sort of arrogance out of them’.

Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images

“I feel really really angry,” said McCann. “Gutted. Disappointed.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose the game but obviously you do when you don’t do certain things.

“Our game-plan was to keep people outside of us but we let people in to shoot.

“The second goal comes from that and the first one we just switch off and let him shoot from the edge of the box.

“Credit to us, in terms of what we’re trying to do, I thought we played some good football today.

“We didn’t create enough opportunities. We gifted them chances to break on us by our poor delivery or decision-making in the final third.

“I think it’s a day of learning for us. We’ve come to a team that’s fancied to be up there and I thought we were more than a match for them in all departments.

“But unfortunately for us at the minute we look like a bit of a nearly-team.

“We’re pretty on the eye but we’re not finishing teams off and that’s something that I’m really angry about because that’s not what my teams are about.”

He added: “We came here with a plan to press and get after them but in the second half, once we got the goal, we sat a bit deep and didn’t have the killer instinct.

“That’s something we have to get into this group because at the moment I don’t think we have it.

"We haven’t got enough killers in there – people that really, really want to win the game.