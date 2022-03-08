Andy Butler's rallying call ahead of Doncaster Rovers Belles' double-header with Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster Rovers Belles are in action at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Julian Barker

Rovers face Gillingham in a crucial battle at the bottom of League One (3pm).

Promotion-chasing Belles will then come up against Burton Albion in another must-win game in FAWNL Division One Midlands (5.45pm).

Rovers season ticket holders will be able to watch the Belles game for free and Andy Butler has encouraged fans to remain in the ground and support his team.

"Be incredible if we could support the @donnybelles after the @drfc_official 1st team game,” Belles’ head coach tweeted.

“The #Belles have worked so hard this season! Show the support they deserve!!”

Belles won 5-1 against Leafield Athletic on the 4G pitch at the Club Doncaster Sports Complex on Sunday to keep the pressure on leaders Boldmere St Michaels.

Butler’s side trail Boldmere by three points in the race for the one automatic promotion place. Both teams have five games left to play.

Former Rovers captain and interim manager Butler was appointed Belles boss in January 2020 with the team struggling at the wrong end of the fourth tier.