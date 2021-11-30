Andy Butler reacts to Doncaster Rovers Belles' hard earned win at Holwell Sports

Belles boss Andy Butler

Jess Price scored a last minute winner to seal a hard earned win against a plucky Holwell side.

Hannah McWilliams and Phoebe Sneddon had twice equalised for the visitors before McWilliams headed Doncaster into the lead for the first time after 78 minutes.

The home side quickly levelled but Price had the final say with a cool finish in the dying moments.

Belles lie second in FAWNL Division One Midlands, two points behind Lincoln City but they have played one game more.

Butler told Belles’ official website: “We knew it was going to be a scrappy game but then to add the snow and the cold on top of that I could not have asked more from the players.

“Their goalkeeper made a lot of great saves. We had a few chances but we were not clinical enough in the final third.

“We will look at the goals we have conceded and will work on them.”

He added: “Conditions were bad but both teams worked hard and put on an entertaining game.

“Credit must go to the girls for their attitude after going behind a couple of times. They have a great team spirit.

“We have brought the right players in to help each other. We want a winning team with a winning mentality and it is credit to the girls with all the hard work they put in both inside and outside of training.

“Whether it is raining, snowing or sunny, they always work their socks off.”