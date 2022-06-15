Andy Butler makes Doncaster Rovers admission and reflects on progress at Doncaster Rovers Belles

Belles narrowly missed out on promotion from FAWNL Division One Midlands last season, finishing runners-up to Boldmere St Michaels.

Butler returned to his Belles duties last year following a difficult interim spell in charge of his hometown club where he was revered as a player.

A succession of defeats saw Rovers drop like a stone, sliding out of promotion contention – a painful experience which may have caused Butler to reconsider his post-playing career choice.

Doncaster Rovers Belles boss Andy Butler talks to Rovers announcer Jonathan Heath at the Eco-Power Stadium. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

But the 38-year-old says he is a different person now and a more assertive coach.

"I've learned a lot,” said Butler. “It was tough with the first team [at Rovers]. It was really tough.

“We had put ourselves in a good position that season but we were actually on a bad run of form when I came in. We hadn’t won in five. I found that tough.

“I turned it round for a couple of games but if I'm being totally honest I probably bit off more than I could chew at that stage.

Jasmine Saxton finished top scorer with 23 goals. Picture: Julian Barker

“But I've learned so much from my time at Belles and also working with Darren Ferguson at Peterborough where I was set piece coach and helped out.

“Even though it didn't go as well as I wanted I still learned so much from Darren and Mark Robson. I took a lot of information on board from Mark, he's at West Ham United under-23s now.

“So I've taken on bits of information there and watched how they did it and I think I'm a different person to when I was in charge at Donny.

“It's realising that you have to look after number one as well. I tried to appease everyone when I was at Rovers but now it's my way or the highway.”

Nadia Khan in action for the Belles. Picture: Julian Barker

Belles were struggling at the foot of the fourth tier when Butler was appointed as manager in January 2020.

Following two Covid-disrupted campaigns, during which the team notably improved, last season was viewed as an opportunity to really push on.

“I was disappointed not to finish top but overall, from where we've been to where we are now, it's a massive turnaround,” said Butler.

“We only finished two points off the top. We've seen the girls progress - they're the ones doing it on the pitch week in week out - and I think they deserve a lot more credit than they get.

“They take on information so well and they go out and execute it. We lost three games last year and unfortunately in a division where only one goes up there's very little room for error.

“Overall it's a good season but with the standards we set we wanted to win the league.”

Belles’ fall from grace has been stark. It was only four years ago that they won the FAWSL2 title but, after a period of doom and gloom, Butler has got the club smiling again.

“I think we've played with an identity,” he said. “We look to play out and play with a high tempo. Shape-wise we’ve improved as well.

“The players started enjoying it more. When we came in the girls weren't enjoying it, they were scared. I don't know why. They looked like shadows of themselves.

“So it was about bringing that enjoyment out and getting the team to work hard. We've got a hard-working side now and we've brought a lot of players in that have complemented what we had and added some experience because they were a young side.

“Those players have helped settle the younger ones and they've just grown.

“We've only had one full season due to Covid and we've finished second but there is a lot more scope for improvement.”

Belles won 15 out of 22 league games last term but failed to beat any of their three main title rivals – Boldmere, Lincoln City and Long Eaton United.

“Defensively we were very good,” said Butler. “We did really well.

“We just needed another striker to complement Jasmine [Saxton] who scored 23 goals. The next one down had 11 goals so we just needed someone else to share the burden.

“Nadia [Khan] puts in a shift. She's played wing back and as a centre forward as an impact player but we needed that additional striker to take a little bit of pressure off Jasmine because she works so hard for the team.

“She's probably been the standout player this year, the way she selflessly runs. It's a little bit like what John Marquis did for Rovers, doing the all the dirty work and scoring goals.

“We just came up a bit short when it came to killing teams off when we had the chance.

“We created plenty of chances but in the games we didn't get results we missed a few chances and it really came back to bite us.”

He added: “We're bringing in a strength and conditioning coach this year because I thought we lacked a bit physicality-wise against some of the teams. We’re bringing a goalkeeping coach in as well.

“It’s been difficult for us because there’s only been myself, Nick [Buxton – assistant manager] and Kay [Humberstone – physio] doing the team.

“Nick and myself have been doing everything – the analysis, warm-ups, strength and conditioning, goalkeeping, setting up the video camera. I’ve learned that you can’t do eveything yourself. We need a few more people in to help.”

Promotion is the clear objective for Belles but with no budget for paying players – and competing against several sides who do – it is not going to come easy.

“We came in to a remit of staying in the division so that's what we've done and we need to improve again,” said Butler.

“We've got open training sessions coming up later this month so we'll try and find a few diamonds to complement the side we've got.

“We've got a good team ethic. You look at your team and hope it reflects you as a person and we've got that. I want a hard-working team and I think we're getting better and better but still think we can improve in that area. That's why we've got a new GPS system with Fitogether which helps us monitor what the girls do data-wise.

“We'll try and be as professional as we possibly can and hopefully that rubs off on the players and they really push each other because that’s what it’s going to take to get to the next level.”

The landscape has changed significantly but fourth tier still feels below par for a club that once dominated the women's game in this country. So where does Butler think is Belles’ rightful place in the pyramid?

“If you look at the history of the club then we should be right up there,” he said. “But if you look at the financial side of it, where we are.

“The financial side of the game is massive right now and it's only growing. WSL1 are pushing money down to help tier three and tier four clubs to improve training facilities and coaching standards but right now we are where we are for a reason.

“I think we can get back up there. It's going to take a lot of effort because there's a lot of clubs signing players on money now.

“Our players don't get any money whatsoever. They do it for the love of the game and the love of the club. That shows what kind of people they are when they're turning up on a Tuesday and Thursday come rain or shine.