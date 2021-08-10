Andy Butler links up with ex-Doncaster Rovers boss in Championship club coaching role

Former Doncaster Rovers interim boss Andy Butler has taken up a coaching job at Peterborough United, the Free Press understands.

By Liam Hoden
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 7:00 am

The 37-year-old has been working as a set piece coach as part of the staff of former Rovers boss Darren Ferguson in a position that is expected to be formalised in the coming weeks.

Butler saw his contract as a player at Rovers cancelled last month by mutual consent and immediately joined National League North side Boston United.

He made just a single appearance for the Pilgrims earlier in pre-season and is understood to still be contracted to the club, who kick off their league campaign this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Andy Butler

Butler also remains in charge of the Belles and it is unclear how his new role will impact that going forward.

The Balby-born centre half continues to hold aspirations of moving into management in senior men’s football and says his experience in charge of Rovers did nothing to deter him.

*

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.

Andy ButlerPeterborough UnitedDarren Ferguson