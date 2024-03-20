The players include keeper Sam Johnstone, who enjoyed a 28 game loan spell with Doncaster as he worked his way up through the football ladder, as well as Ian and Glynn Snodin, who progressed through Rovers’ youth ranks before playing in the top flight with Sheffield Wednesday and Everton respectively.

Some players have done that in reverse as they drop down the leagues, with Neil Sullivan being one such player of note.

Here we take a look at just 15 of the many ex-Rovers who tasted life at the top of the game.

Did these guys stand out as being a cut above when they were at Doncaster? Share your memories via our social media channels.

1 . Billy Sharp Sharp played 16 times for Rovers in the 2014 season, before a move to Sheffield United via Leeds. On 10 August 2019, Sharp marked Sheffield United's return to the Premier League with an 88th-minute equaliser in a 1–1 draw at AFC Bournemouth, his first goal in the English top flight. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales

2 . Brian Deane A product of Rovers’ Youth system, Brian Deane went on to be an outstanding performer in the early years of the Premier League. He commanded a fee of £2.9 million when moving from the Blades to Leeds United in June 1993. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Neil Sullivan Neil Sullivan played in the Premier League for Wimbledon, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. He won promotion to the Championship with Rovers in 2008. Photo: Matthew Lewis Photo Sales