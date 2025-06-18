'Amazing' - England goalkeeper thanks Doncaster Rovers after sealing move to League One rivals

Ted Sharman-Lowe has paid tribute to Doncaster Rovers after the Chelsea goalkeeper tied up a loan switch to one of their League One rivals.

Sharman-Lowe played all 46 league games last term as Rovers clinched the League Two title. There were murmurs of a return to South Yorkshire this term but he's now linked up with Bolton Wanderers.

He'll spend the 2025-26 campaign there, having signed a fresh contract extension with his parent club. Sharman-Lowe, currently on international duty with England's under-21s at the Euros, took to Instagram to look back on his time at Rovers.

"What a year, what a club," he wrote.

"I want to start off with a massive thank you to the gaffer, Kyle (Letheren) and all the staff for giving me the opportunity to play for this great club over 50 times.

"To my team mates, the memories you've all help to create will stick with me forever. I've made mates for life, and can't thank everyone enough for making it such a good dressing room to be a part of.

"Finally the fans. Thank you for welcoming me into your club. The support throughout the whole season was unreal. Home and away, through the ups and downs, It's been a pleasure to play in front of you and it was an amazing experience to lift the trophy with you all there!

"That day we secured promotion is a day I'll never forget. From the penalty, to having you all on the pitch, through to singing in the Sal. So many amazing moments!

"Thank you once again to everyone associated with the club, and I'll always have the best memories of my time at Rovers."