'All will be revealed' - Doncaster Rovers' rivals give cryptic answer to Richard Wood question

Richard Wood was always going to be linked with a move back to Rotherham United this summer, after announcing his retirement.

The centre-half enjoyed a memorable end to his playing career by helping Doncaster Rovers clinch the League Two title last term. Shortly after the celebrations had (just about) died down, Wood officially confirmed he was calling it a day. It's understood he's keen to move into coaching and from a logical point of view, a return to Rotherham makes perfect sense. He is adored by the Millers' fanbase after a long spell of service for them.

Their new manager Matt Hamshaw is also a former teammate of Wood's and is actively looking for a new member of coaching staff in preparation for next season. When quizzed on whether Wood could be that man, Hamshaw was keeping his cards close to his chest.

"I am aware of Woody's situation," Hamshaw told our sister title, the Rotherham Advertiser.

Richard Wood's last act as a professional was promotion with Rovers.

"All will be revealed in due course. As it stands at the minute, there's nothing to say. We're always looking at people, I'm always looking at what I can do and how my set-up looks.

"Woody has been an amazing servant of this club, he's an amazing guy. I've played with him, he's played under me as a coach. He's a great character and he'll make a good coach. We'll see what happens moving forward."

It's understood that Wood, like many of Rovers' players, is currently on a well-earned family holiday after a long but successful campaign with Grant McCann's side.

There is, of course, the chance that he perhaps makes a quickfire return to Rovers. McCann this week confirmed a restructure among his staff and says he plans to bring in a new first team coach: "The club have given me the opportunity to go and bring another first team coach in, which we will do just to make us stronger and give the players the time they need to learn and develop."

Wood, 39, has also been linked with a possible role at MK Dons who are now bossed by Paul Warne, who he enjoyed huge success with during their time at the New York Stadium.