Rovers of course confirmed their place in the league after last season’s briliant League Two title win.

Cardiff City, Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle, Bradford City, Port Vale, AFC Wimbledon and Doncaster Rovers will all be new to the third tier.

Stockport, Wycombe and Leyton Orient will have to have another crack at it after losing in the League One play-offs last season.

It gives Rovers fans plenty of exciting new away days to look forward to, with lots of new grounds on the radar.

The journeys are a mixed bag with six away days of less than 100 miles in total, while there will be are seven games above 300 miles.

The longest away day is certain to be the trek to Plymouth, which will involve a 591 mile trek.

It represents a mileage of 5,233.4 miles all 23 away games.

Here are all the stadiums Rovers fans will definitely head to and the round-trip mileage (shortest route used, as caclulated by AA route planner from the Eco-Power Stadium), running from nearest to longest trip.

Let us know which away trip you are looking forward to the most and why.