All change for Doncaster Rovers' festive schedule after Sky select Sunderland clash for live broadcast

Photo Tim Keeton/Getty Images

Rovers were due to host the Black Cats on Boxing Day, but the fixture will now take place on December 27 with a 12.30pm kick-off after being chosen for broadcast by Sky.

The decision has also impacted Rovers’ next two fixtures.

Rovers will now visit Cambridge United on December 30 at 7.45pm rather than December 29.

And their trip to Morecambe - originally scheduled for New Year’s Day - will now take place on January 2 with a 3pm kick-off.

