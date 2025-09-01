It's been a busy summer of comings and goings at Doncaster Rovers. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.placeholder image
It's been a busy summer of comings and goings at Doncaster Rovers. Picture:Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD.

All 23 ins and outs at Doncaster Rovers this summer as transfer window slams shut - gallery

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 1st Sep 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 20:33 BST
It's been a busy summer at Doncaster Rovers, with plenty of turnover among the squad following promotion back to League One.

The final day of the transfer window saw one bit of business take place, with striker Joe Ironside leaving for League Two side Tranmere Rovers on a permanent basis.

With the transfer window now shut, we take a look at every single arrival and departure at DN4:

Signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

1. IN - Damola Ajayi

Signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Signed for Stamford AFC (currently on loan at Bourne Town).

2. OUT - Freddie Allen

Signed for Stamford AFC (currently on loan at Bourne Town). Photo: Ricky Charlesworth

Joined Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer after turning down new contract.

3. OUT - Tom Anderson

Joined Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer after turning down new contract. Photo: James Baylis / Salop Photo

Returned for a second spell on loan from Leeds United.

4. IN - Charlie Crew

Returned for a second spell on loan from Leeds United. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

