All 23 ins and outs at Doncaster Rovers this summer as transfer window slams shut - gallery

The final day of the transfer window saw one bit of business take place, with striker Joe Ironside leaving for League Two side Tranmere Rovers on a permanent basis.
With the transfer window now shut, we take a look at every single arrival and departure at DN4:
1. IN - Damola Ajayi
Signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. OUT - Freddie Allen
Signed for Stamford AFC (currently on loan at Bourne Town). Photo: Ricky Charlesworth
3. OUT - Tom Anderson
Joined Shrewsbury Town on a free transfer after turning down new contract. Photo: James Baylis / Salop Photo
4. IN - Charlie Crew
Returned for a second spell on loan from Leeds United. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD