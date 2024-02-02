News you can trust since 1925
All 14 ins and outs at Doncaster Rovers during busy January transfer window - gallery

The winter transfer window slammed shut last night at 11pm.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 11:01 GMT

For Doncaster Rovers it proved to be a busy month with the number of incomings and outgoings stretching into double figures. Here, we provide a concise look at all the ins and outs at the Eco-Power Stadium over the past month.

The 20-year-old Hull City goalkeeper arrived on deadline day on a loan deal until the end of the campaign. He's previously been on the books of Tottenham Hotspur and spent a small portion of time on loan at Stevenage last season.

1. Thimothee Lo-Tutala

The 20-year-old Hull City goalkeeper arrived on deadline day on a loan deal until the end of the campaign. He's previously been on the books of Tottenham Hotspur and spent a small portion of time on loan at Stevenage last season.

Defender arrived on a permanent deal from Irish side St Patrick's Athletic early in the month. The 20-year-old knows Rovers well, having played in the youth team and supported them as a youngster when his father John represented them.

2. Jay McGrath

Defender arrived on a permanent deal from Irish side St Patrick's Athletic early in the month. The 20-year-old knows Rovers well, having played in the youth team and supported them as a youngster when his father John represented them.

Attacker joined from Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season. Was on loan in his native Ireland with St Patrick's Athletic for most of 2023 - playing alongside fellow Rovers new boy McGrath. Has so far made five outings for Doncaster but picked up an injury last time out at Bradford City.

3. Conor Carty

Attacker joined from Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season. Was on loan in his native Ireland with St Patrick's Athletic for most of 2023 - playing alongside fellow Rovers new boy McGrath. Has so far made five outings for Doncaster but picked up an injury last time out at Bradford City.

Young midfielder checked in on loan until the end of the campaign. He is highly-rated within the Tottenham Hotspur set-up and last season made his senior debut for them, featuring in the Premier League win over Leeds United. Aged 20, he's a Scotland under-21 international.

4. Matthew Craig

Young midfielder checked in on loan until the end of the campaign. He is highly-rated within the Tottenham Hotspur set-up and last season made his senior debut for them, featuring in the Premier League win over Leeds United. Aged 20, he's a Scotland under-21 international.

