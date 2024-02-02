For Doncaster Rovers it proved to be a busy month with the number of incomings and outgoings stretching into double figures. Here, we provide a concise look at all the ins and outs at the Eco-Power Stadium over the past month.
1. Thimothee Lo-Tutala
The 20-year-old Hull City goalkeeper arrived on deadline day on a loan deal until the end of the campaign. He's previously been on the books of Tottenham Hotspur and spent a small portion of time on loan at Stevenage last season. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Jay McGrath
Defender arrived on a permanent deal from Irish side St Patrick's Athletic early in the month. The 20-year-old knows Rovers well, having played in the youth team and supported them as a youngster when his father John represented them. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Conor Carty
Attacker joined from Bolton Wanderers on loan for the rest of the season. Was on loan in his native Ireland with St Patrick's Athletic for most of 2023 - playing alongside fellow Rovers new boy McGrath. Has so far made five outings for Doncaster but picked up an injury last time out at Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Matthew Craig
Young midfielder checked in on loan until the end of the campaign. He is highly-rated within the Tottenham Hotspur set-up and last season made his senior debut for them, featuring in the Premier League win over Leeds United. Aged 20, he's a Scotland under-21 international. Photo: HOWARD ROE