AI predicts the outcome of EVERY League Two fixture this weekend, featuring Doncaster Rovers, Salford City, Bromley, Notts County and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 21st Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Rovers face a long trip to Cumbria at the weekend against struggling Carlisle United.

Despite their lowly position, Rovers know it will not be easy to claim all three points as they look to snap a two game drawing streak.

Rovers are currently third in the table in a tight promotion race that sees just five points splitting second and eighth.

It promises to be another entertaining round of action across the league, with these results the predicted outcome according to the latest AI predictions.

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34%

1. Cheltenham Town 2 Tranmere Rovers 1

Home: 38% Draw: 28% Away: 34% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 39% Draw: 28% Away: 33%

2. Grimsby Town 2 Colchester United 1

Home: 39% Draw: 28% Away: 33% Photo: Getty Images

Home: 59% Draw: 23% Away: 18%

3. Notts County 2 Newport County 0

Home: 59% Draw: 23% Away: 18% Photo: Getty Images

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: James Ball of AFC Wimbledon in action during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and AFC Wimbledon at Stadium mk on November 03, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) : Home: 41% Draw: 29% Away: 30%

4. 2024 Getty Images : AFC Wimbledon 2 Walsall 1

MILTON KEYNES, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: James Ball of AFC Wimbledon in action during the Emirates FA Cup First Round match between Milton Keynes Dons and AFC Wimbledon at Stadium mk on November 03, 2024 in Milton Keynes, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) : Home: 41% Draw: 29% Away: 30% Photo: Getty Images : v

