AI predicts League Two's top three as Walsall, AFC Wimbledon, Notts County, Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Bradford City duke it out

Published 18th Mar 2025, 12:01 BST
Doncaster Rovers are now without a win in three after a draw at Crewe Alexandra at the weekend.

It saw AFC Wimbledon move into the top three on goal difference, though Rovers did at least pull a point away from Notts County after their defeat to Chesterfield.

Rovers return to home soil on March 29 against rock-bottom Carlisle United in a crunch game at both ends of the table.

Doncaster are one of six teams still looking to cement a spot in the top three going into the final 9 games of the season.

So which three teams will be celebrating promotion after matchday 46? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Rovers will end the season.

84pts (+30)

1. Walsall

84pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+30)

2. AFC Wimbledon

79pts (+30) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+14)

3. Port Vale

83pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+19)

4. Bradford City

79pts (+19) Photo: Getty Images

