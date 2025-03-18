It saw AFC Wimbledon move into the top three on goal difference, though Rovers did at least pull a point away from Notts County after their defeat to Chesterfield.
Rovers return to home soil on March 29 against rock-bottom Carlisle United in a crunch game at both ends of the table.
Doncaster are one of six teams still looking to cement a spot in the top three going into the final 9 games of the season.
So which three teams will be celebrating promotion after matchday 46? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Rovers will end the season.
