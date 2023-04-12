AFC Bentley Ladies wrap up league title triumph in style

Bentley, who also play Brunsmeer in the cup final later this month, secured the league title in style as they followed up a 5-0 midweek win at Middlewood Rovers with a resounding 8-0 victory at Kiveton Park on Sunday.

Captain Gemma Harte bagged a hat trick in the first of those games and went one better with half of the goals at Kiveton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna McGee and Phoebe Sneddon also scored against Middlewood, while both Becky Kendell and McGee netted braces at Kiveton as Bentley recorded their best away win of the season.

AFC Bentley Ladies celebrate winning the league.

Kiveton had given Bentley a decent run for their money in their two meetings previously this season.