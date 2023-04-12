News you can trust since 1925
AFC Bentley Ladies wrap up league title triumph in style

AFC Bentley Ladies wrapped up the Sheffield & Hallamshire County League Open Age 1 title in style.

By Julian Barker
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:28 BST

Bentley, who also play Brunsmeer in the cup final later this month, secured the league title in style as they followed up a 5-0 midweek win at Middlewood Rovers with a resounding 8-0 victory at Kiveton Park on Sunday.

Captain Gemma Harte bagged a hat trick in the first of those games and went one better with half of the goals at Kiveton.

Jenna McGee and Phoebe Sneddon also scored against Middlewood, while both Becky Kendell and McGee netted braces at Kiveton as Bentley recorded their best away win of the season.

AFC Bentley Ladies celebrate winning the league.AFC Bentley Ladies celebrate winning the league.
Kiveton had given Bentley a decent run for their money in their two meetings previously this season.

But they were no match for the newly-crowned champions who boast a 100 per cent record from six away games in which they have scored 37 goals.