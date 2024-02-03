Joe Ironside fired home a late, late penalty to cancel out Craig Eastmond’s 73rd minute goal. It was a dramatic finish on a largely lacklustre day for Grant McCann’s side. They remain seven points clear of danger.
Here’s how we rated the players.
1. Thimothée Lo-Tutala - 6
Thrown in for a quickfire debut. Made some important saves first half and looks a real presence between the sticks. Kicking was decent and no real complaints over his performance. Not at fault for Sutton's goal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
2. Jack Senior - 5
Restored to the starting XI and moved from left-back into a back three second half. Posted the most clearances of any Rovers player. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Joseph Olowu - 4
Did okay in terms of clearances and headers but still shaky on the ball, often opting to launch it downfield without much real thought. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
4. Richard Wood - 5
Was a magnet for the ball when defending set-pieces. Booked first half for a cynical foul. Racked up ample clearances. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com