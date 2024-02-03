News you can trust since 1925
Joe Ironside scores from the spot in a damatic last minute equaliser
Joe Ironside scores from the spot in a damatic last minute equaliser

'Aerial colossus' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from dramatic Sutton United draw

Doncaster Rovers got out of jail late on at Sutton United as they snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 17:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 17:09 GMT

Joe Ironside fired home a late, late penalty to cancel out Craig Eastmond’s 73rd minute goal. It was a dramatic finish on a largely lacklustre day for Grant McCann’s side. They remain seven points clear of danger.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Thrown in for a quickfire debut. Made some important saves first half and looks a real presence between the sticks. Kicking was decent and no real complaints over his performance. Not at fault for Sutton's goal.

1. Thimothée Lo-Tutala - 6

1. Thimothée Lo-Tutala - 6

Thrown in for a quickfire debut. Made some important saves first half and looks a real presence between the sticks. Kicking was decent and no real complaints over his performance. Not at fault for Sutton's goal.

Restored to the starting XI and moved from left-back into a back three second half. Posted the most clearances of any Rovers player.

2. Jack Senior - 5

2. Jack Senior - 5

Restored to the starting XI and moved from left-back into a back three second half. Posted the most clearances of any Rovers player.

Did okay in terms of clearances and headers but still shaky on the ball, often opting to launch it downfield without much real thought.

3. Joseph Olowu - 4

3. Joseph Olowu - 4

Did okay in terms of clearances and headers but still shaky on the ball, often opting to launch it downfield without much real thought.

Was a magnet for the ball when defending set-pieces. Booked first half for a cynical foul. Racked up ample clearances.

4. Richard Wood - 5

4. Richard Wood - 5

Was a magnet for the ball when defending set-pieces. Booked first half for a cynical foul. Racked up ample clearances.

