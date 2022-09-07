Adwick Park Foresters set the pace in Doncaster Rovers Saturday League

Daniel Bridges and John Gaskin were on target for the early pacesetters.

Rossington Main Reserves have bounced back from their opening day defeat to win their next two games and move up to third in the table.

They put Maltby Juniors to the sword in their latest outing, running out 6-0 winners.

Football

Josh Skill and Jason Stokes both scored twice, while Daniel Green and Jordan Hatton were also on target.

Epworth Town Colts lie fourth in the standings after their 2-1 home win over Bentley Village.

Scott Hutchinson and Kyle Blow netted for Epworth, while Ryan Walker replied for the Village.

Bottom two Bawtry Town and St Joseph’s Worksop went head to head and both teams gained their first point of the season in a 3-3 draw.

Callum Aspinall (2) and George Dean netted for Bawtry, while Cody Downing, Dean Bonser and Leon Hume replied for St Joseph’s.

Both sides leapfrogged Denaby United who are now the only team without a point.

Goals from Steve Ellor and Aaron Harrison were not enough as they were beaten 4-2 at Brodsworth Main.

Dillon Henry, Harrison Mercer, Aiden Tickhill and Adam Mohamed scored for Main to move them into second spot.

Division One leaders Doncaster City Vikings suffered their first defeat of the season as they went down 2-0 at New Inn.

Callum Sharp and Joe Whitely found the net as New Inn moved up to fourth place in the table.

Upton United went second thanks to a 2-1 home success over Kinsley Boys Reserves. Lewis Firth scored twice for Upton and John Whitehead replied for Kinsley.

Bessacarr Development were second at the start of the day but they suffered a 2-1 home loss to AFC Bentley Development. Will Benson netted for Bessaccar but goals from Marvin Hockman and Lathan James-Miller earned Bentley the points.

Askern Miners Reserves recorded the biggest win of the season so far as they beat Bridon FC 8-0 in a match which was abandoned late on due to a player injury – but the result will stand.

Ben Baines scored five times and Marcus Goodwin (2) and Kyle Carrick completed the rout.

Yorkshire Main Reserves were also comprehensive winners as they beat ISG Doncaster 5-0 thanks to goals from Shane Forester (2), Lewis Mosely (2) and Adam Wright.