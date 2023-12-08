Accrington Stanley v Doncaster Rovers: Rovers 'not far away' from consistent run of results, insists Grant McCann
Inconsistency has left Doncaster stranded in the bottom half of the League Two table and McCann’s men currently sit 17th.
They have demonstrated what they are capable across seven league wins but have been left behind by rivals able to sustain form.
Having defeated Colchester United in their last league outing, Doncaster have a chance to make it back-to-back victories when they visit Accrington Stanley.
Doncaster’s opponents, led by the long-serving John Coleman, occupy ninth place in the table, just two points adrift of the play-offs.
McCann said: “Our form has actually been very good in terms of what we've done over the last load of games.
"Rightly so, people will point to our away form but we know that we're performing well and we know we're not far away from putting a real good consistent run of results together.”
Doncaster’s form has been patchy but their recent displays have put them in the top half of the League Two form table.
When asked if this was something the club could take confidence from, McCann said: “Yeah, absolutely. Home form's been okay. Top 10's okay for us, we want to be top six or top seven, whatever it may be, in and around that.
"We're playing well, we're playing really well - if we weren't, I'd tell you. We're actually playing some good stuff, we're getting some good results. There's some knockbacks, we keep responding.
"We've got a good group. This group knows and the fans know that we want to be consistent. We want to put a decent run together. Christmas and January time is really important. It gives us a good chance to do that. It's just trying to get the consistency of the results.”
Meanwhile, midfielder Zain Westbrooke will need an operation on a thigh injury and faces 8-12 weeks on the sidelines.
Rovers have been drawn at home to League One outfit Wigan Athletic in the last 16 of the Bristol Motors Trophy.