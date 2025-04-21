Harry Clifton celebrates scoring Rovers' opening goal.Harry Clifton celebrates scoring Rovers' opening goal.
'Absolute cheat code', 'superb' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from vital Colchester win

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 21st Apr 2025, 17:01 BST
Doncaster Rovers moved a step closer to automatic promotion out of League Two, thanks to a routine 3-0 home win over Colchester United.

Rovers, unchanged from the win over Tranmere, started like a house on fire with Luke Molyneux picking up where he left off. He didn't take long to whip in a gloriously vicious centre that Harry Clifton turned in from close range.

The lead was then doubled midway through the half with Molyneux again the catalyst. This time he retrieved the ball on halfway and then proceeded to beat a handful of players before cleverly playing it to Jordan Gibson who fired through the legs of goalkeeper Matt Macey.

Colchester hardly ventured forward in the first half but were more of a threat after the break. That being said, Ted Sharman-Lowe was rarely called into action and the visitors' attempts were made even harder when Owura Edwards was shown a second yellow card towards the end.

There was still time for the hosts to add gloss though, with substitute Patrick Kelly firing in a third late on as Rovers moved top of the division with just two matches left.

Here's how we rated the players today:

Nothing to do at all first half and barely much second, either. Another important clean sheet to add to his tally.

1. Ted Sharman-Lowe 7

Nothing to do at all first half and barely much second, either. Another important clean sheet to add to his tally.

Venturing here, there and everywhere this was another superb performance from the full-back. Dealt well with the lively Edwards down his flank.

2. Jamie Sterry 8

Venturing here, there and everywhere this was another superb performance from the full-back. Dealt well with the lively Edwards down his flank.

Restricted Colchester to precious little going forward. Won loads of headers and generally mopped up everything that came his way.

3. Tom Anderson 8

Restricted Colchester to precious little going forward. Won loads of headers and generally mopped up everything that came his way.

A proper old ding-dong with the physical Simpson up top for Colchester in the first half. Some crucial clearances and well-timed interventions as he continues to make light work of this 'being a centre-half' lark.

4. Owen Bailey 8

A proper old ding-dong with the physical Simpson up top for Colchester in the first half. Some crucial clearances and well-timed interventions as he continues to make light work of this 'being a centre-half' lark.

