'Absolute cheat code', 'superb' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from vital Colchester win

Rovers, unchanged from the win over Tranmere, started like a house on fire with Luke Molyneux picking up where he left off. He didn't take long to whip in a gloriously vicious centre that Harry Clifton turned in from close range.
The lead was then doubled midway through the half with Molyneux again the catalyst. This time he retrieved the ball on halfway and then proceeded to beat a handful of players before cleverly playing it to Jordan Gibson who fired through the legs of goalkeeper Matt Macey.
Colchester hardly ventured forward in the first half but were more of a threat after the break. That being said, Ted Sharman-Lowe was rarely called into action and the visitors' attempts were made even harder when Owura Edwards was shown a second yellow card towards the end.
There was still time for the hosts to add gloss though, with substitute Patrick Kelly firing in a third late on as Rovers moved top of the division with just two matches left.
Here's how we rated the players today:
