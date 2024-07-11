Absence of Doncaster Rovers duo explained as rest of squad continue Portugal training camp

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There's been two players conspicuous by their absence during Doncaster Rovers' training camp abroad.

Last Sunday Grant McCann, his staff and the squad touched down in Portugal for a week-long stay at the Colina Verde Sports Resort.

The players have been doing double sessions in the searing Algarve heat with the club's official website documenting the week's work on their social channels. But eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed two players missing: George Miller and Ben Close.

The pair have both stayed at home as they continue to work their way back from respective injuries. Miller missed a huge chunk of last season after getting injured in August. He only returned for the final game of the campaign, the play-off semi-final second leg against Crewe where he came off the bench for the final few minutes of extra time before scoring in the shoot-out which Rovers ultimately lost.

McCann, speaking at last week's supporters club AGM, admitted that Miller probably wasn't fully ready to come back given his long lay-off. It's now been confirmed to the Free Press that the former Bradford man picked up a small injury upon the squad's return to Cantley Park.

Given the aforementioned troubles he encountered, it was decided that he was best served staying in the UK rather than go with the squad to Portugal.

The same applies to midfielder Close. He suffered a season-ending knee injury at Bradford back in January but penned a two-year contract extension back in March. He is continuing to work his way back after surgery and, like Miller, it was decided that he would be best served continuing his rehab back at home.

Both players are set to be reintegrated with the group next week as they begin their pre-season schedule, starting with a trip to Stamford on Tuesday. That game will see two 60-minute matches take place, rather than a traditional 90-minute game.