News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
The Rovers players celebrate Ben Close's second goal.The Rovers players celebrate Ben Close's second goal.
The Rovers players celebrate Ben Close's second goal.

‘A real talent’, ‘Mr Consistent’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Gillingham win

Doncaster Rovers continue to move in the right direction under Grant McCann following Saturday’s 2-1 win over League Two leaders Gillingham.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 24th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Two stunning strikes from Ben Close, one in either half, helped topple the Gills from the summit of the fourth-tier table and give Rovers their third win in as many matches.

Several players caught the eye as Doncaster produced another strong team performance to get win.

Here’s our ratings.

Made several good saves to deny Gillingham in the first half. Little chance with the equalising goal, which came down to poor defending.

1. Louis Jones - 7

Made several good saves to deny Gillingham in the first half. Little chance with the equalising goal, which came down to poor defending. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Blocked a couple of goalbound strikes in the first period and continued where he left off after the break, although he did lose Masterson for Gillingham's goal.

2. Tom Anderson - 7

Blocked a couple of goalbound strikes in the first period and continued where he left off after the break, although he did lose Masterson for Gillingham's goal. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Made a good interception or two in the opening period. Generally solid throughout in another improved display.

3. Joseph Olowu - 7

Made a good interception or two in the opening period. Generally solid throughout in another improved display. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
More steady stuff from Mr Consistent.

4. Owen Bailey - 7

More steady stuff from Mr Consistent. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GillinghamLeague TwoGrant McCannBen CloseDoncaster