‘A real talent’, ‘Mr Consistent’: Doncaster Rovers player ratings after Gillingham win
Doncaster Rovers continue to move in the right direction under Grant McCann following Saturday’s 2-1 win over League Two leaders Gillingham.
Two stunning strikes from Ben Close, one in either half, helped topple the Gills from the summit of the fourth-tier table and give Rovers their third win in as many matches.
Several players caught the eye as Doncaster produced another strong team performance to get win.
Here’s our ratings.
