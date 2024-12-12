'A real challenge' - Grant McCann reveals tough festive target he's set Doncaster Rovers players

Grant McCann has set his side the target of finishing top of this six-game 'mini-table' over Christmas and the New Year.

Doncaster Rovers can fully focus on enhancing their automatic promotion hopes for the next month, with the festive period bringing with it an uninterrupted glut of league fixtures.

After their involvement in the EFL Trophy ended in midweek, Grant McCann's side now have a straight six-game run at the league. Half-a-dozen matches come in the space of 22 days, beginning with the trip to AFC Wimbledon this Saturday.

Last season McCann pulled off a masterstroke by putting up an artificial league table on the walls at Cantley Park. The team finished well clear in that particular 18-game ladder to seal the most unlikeliest of play-off places - and the Northern Irishman is returning to that method as his squad look to tackle a tough-looking festive calendar.

"I think it's important that we get the focus right and we don't jump too ahead of ourselves," McCann told the Free Press.

"But these six games are really important and I think if we can be top of that six-game table if you like, over the Christmas and New Year, I don't think we'll be too far away from the top of the (actual) league.

"There's a real challenge there that I've set the staff and players over the last couple of days. It'll be difficult, because we're playing three of the top six and teams kicking into form like Colchester. But we'll give it our best and first up is Wimbledon."

Rovers currently sit third in League Two, four points shy of leaders Walsall - who they meet on Boxing Day.