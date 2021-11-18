A mixed bag of injury news for Doncaster Rovers ahead of Lincoln City clash

Matt Smith is suspended for Rovers' clash with Lincoln

But Rovers are still likely to be down to the bare bones as the selection crisis continues for boss Richie Wellens.

Long term injured duo Fejiri Okenabirhie and Cameron John will definitely miss the remainder of the month, with assessment on both continuing to determine the length of time they are set to remain on the sidelines.

Wellens will be unable to call upon Ro-Shaun Williams and Matt Smith for the game, with both players set to serve one-game suspensions having collected five bookings this season.

However it is unlikely Williams would have featured due to an ankle injury that will see him miss several matches.

The likes of Aidan Barlow and Dan Gardner remain doubtful due to their respective foot injuries while Jordy Hiwula continues to struggle with a foot problem of his own.

But there has been positive news for Wellens with Joseph Olowu and John Bostock both set to be fit to face the Imps.

The lack of available bodies on the training ground this week saw Wellens shelve plans for a friendly on Wednesday to give his players some match practice.

Not wanting to risk further casualties in his group, the Rovers boss opted to give the players the day off on Wednesday and report for training on Thursday and Friday in the build-up to the Lincoln game.

Wellens has fingers crossed that Ethan Galbraith, Pontus Dahlberg and Tiago Cukur will return from international duty in good condition.

Galbraith was an unused substitute for Northern Ireland's two World Cup qualifiers over the break but was drafted in to captain the U21s - managed by former Rovers coach John Schofield - in Tuesday night's European Championship qualifier against Malta.

The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes of the 2-0 defeat.

Dahlberg was an unused substitute for Sweden in their defeats to Georgia and Spain over the break while striker Cukur played 77 minutes and 45 minutes in Turkey U21s' two fixtures.

