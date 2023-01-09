Doncaster were beaten 1-0 by Richie Wellens’s O’s but dominated the first half and held their own for large periods despite not managing an effort on target at Brisbane Road.

"We have got a lot of positives to take out of it,” said Biggins.

"A lot of people in this stadium couldn’t disagree, we were the better team in the first half by a long way.”

Harrison Biggins wins a challenge in midfield against Leyton Orient.

Biggins added: “I feel like if we’d scored in the first half it could have been a completely different game.

“In the second half we came out and the team that is sat top of the league changed formation to find a way into it. That’s a credit to us."

Rovers came closest to scoring through 11-goal top-scorer George Miller in the opening period, but the striker fired wide from inside the box after Luke Molyneux had poked the ball into his path.

“We knew we were coming here needing our A-game, and in the first half we were really good,” said Biggins.

"We didn’t manage to capitalise on it.”

Biggins revealed the away dressing room was a frustrated place after the full-time whistle.

He said: “It’s tough after a loss, it’s tough to come in and look back at it straight away. You have to give yourself a bit of time.

"A few heads were down because we feel like it was a real opportunity to come and get a result.”

Doncaster are back in action away to lowly Crawley Town, who have lost three out of their last four games, on Saturday.

The Reds are 21st in the table and without a manager after Matthew Etherington left after just 32 days in charge.

“It’s no secret that this season hasn’t gone the way any of us who care about the club had hoped or expected,” said the club’s co-chairman Preston Johnson last month.

Johnson sat in the dugout for Crawley’s most recent match against Newport County ‘to show his support’ to interim manager Darren Byfield, the staff and the players.

Biggins said: “It’s another opportunity to get some points and it’s a chance for us to climb the table.