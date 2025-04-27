Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City.Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City.
Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City.

60 cracking fans and celebration pictures as Doncaster Rovers seal a memorable promotion back to League One

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Apr 2025, 10:01 BST
Rovers are going up.

The season goal was achieved yesterday after Rovers beat Bradford 2-1 thanks to goals from Rob Street and Billy Sharp to confirm promotion to League One.

They now have the chance to clinch the league title at Notts County next weekend.

The win sparked wild scenes of celebration amongst players and fans as Rovers ended their three season stay in League Two.

Here are just some of the fans who where and the celebrations that took place.

Give us your thoughts and promotion and what Rovers can expect next season via our social media channels.

See our website for plenty more promotion coverage.

Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City.

1. We're going up

Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City.

2. We're going up

Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City.

3. We're going up

Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City.

4. We're going up

Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:League OneBradfordNotts CountyBilly SharpLeague Two
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice