The season goal was achieved yesterday after Rovers beat Bradford 2-1 thanks to goals from Rob Street and Billy Sharp to confirm promotion to League One.

They now have the chance to clinch the league title at Notts County next weekend.

The win sparked wild scenes of celebration amongst players and fans as Rovers ended their three season stay in League Two.

Here are just some of the fans who where and the celebrations that took place.

Give us your thoughts and promotion and what Rovers can expect next season via our social media channels.

See our website for plenty more promotion coverage.

1 . We're going up Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . We're going up Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . We're going up Doncaster Rovers confirmed promotion to League One with a 2-1 victory over Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales