The semi-final first leg success in Cheshire was achieved thanks to goals in either half from Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins.

And Grant McCann's side were roared on by just shy of 1,700 barmy away fans.

Our photographers Howard and Andrew Roe were on hand to take these cracking pics at Gresty Road. Take a look and see who you know....

1 . Happy Rovers fans at Crewe Rovers fans had an away day to remember in the first leg at Crewe, seeing their side seal a 2-0 win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Happy Rovers fans at Crewe Rovers fans had an away day to remember in the first leg at Crewe, seeing their side seal a 2-0 win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Happy Rovers fans at Crewe Rovers fans had an away day to remember in the first leg at Crewe, seeing their side seal a 2-0 win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales