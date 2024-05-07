Rovers fans had an away day to remember in the first leg at Crewe, seeing their side seal a 2-0 win.Rovers fans had an away day to remember in the first leg at Crewe, seeing their side seal a 2-0 win.
52 brilliant pictures of jubilant Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Crewe play-off tie

Doncaster Rovers took a giant step towards the League Two play-off final, thanks to their 2-0 win over Crewe.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 7th May 2024, 09:44 BST

The semi-final first leg success in Cheshire was achieved thanks to goals in either half from Luke Molyneux and Harrison Biggins.

And Grant McCann's side were roared on by just shy of 1,700 barmy away fans.

Our photographers Howard and Andrew Roe were on hand to take these cracking pics at Gresty Road. Take a look and see who you know....

1. Happy Rovers fans at Crewe

2. Happy Rovers fans at Crewe

3. Happy Rovers fans at Crewe

4. Happy Rovers fans at Crewe

