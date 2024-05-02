Rovers will face Crewe in the League Two play-offs, with a big crowd expected on 10th May for the home second-leg and a play-off final place at Wembley at stake.

It’s been another very memorable season with Rovers surging up the table in fairytale style after a dire start to the season.

And our photographers Howard and Andy Roe have been there along that journey, taking these cracking pictures of fans along the way.

1 . Rovers 2 Forest Green Rovers 0 Doncaster Rovers fans ahead of the win over Forest Green. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

