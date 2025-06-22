Rob Street hit a first-half brace to secure the League Two title for Doncaster Rovers on the final day of the season to the delight of these fans.placeholder image
Rob Street hit a first-half brace to secure the League Two title for Doncaster Rovers on the final day of the season to the delight of these fans.

45 cracking snaps of the fans who watched Doncaster Rovers the last time they kicked a ball in anger

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
The 2025/26 season promises to be a cracker for Rovers after last season’s title joy.

It promises to be a season packed with plenty of derby’s against Huddersfield, Bradford, Barnsley and Rotherhem, with matches against the league’s big hitters such as Bolton, Cardiff and Plymouth offering plenty to look forward to.

The summer is dragging but it won’t be too long before Rovers get back to action.

While we wait we’re going to head back to the last day of last season and the fans who saw the 2-1 title win at Notts County.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

1. Notts County 1 Rovers 2

2. Notts County 1 Rovers 2

3. Notts County 1 Rovers 2

4. Notts County 1 Rovers 2

Related topics:BoltonCardiffPlymouthBarnsleyBradfordHuddersfield
