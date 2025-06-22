It promises to be a season packed with plenty of derby’s against Huddersfield, Bradford, Barnsley and Rotherhem, with matches against the league’s big hitters such as Bolton, Cardiff and Plymouth offering plenty to look forward to.

The summer is dragging but it won’t be too long before Rovers get back to action.

While we wait we’re going to head back to the last day of last season and the fans who saw the 2-1 title win at Notts County.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

1 . Notts County 1 Rovers 2 Rob Street hit a first-half brace to secure the League Two title for Doncaster Rovers on the final day of the season to the delight of these fans. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

