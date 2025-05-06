Rob Street hit a first-half brace to secure the League Two title for Doncaster Rovers on the final day of the season to the delight of these fans.Rob Street hit a first-half brace to secure the League Two title for Doncaster Rovers on the final day of the season to the delight of these fans.
45 cracking snaps of the fans who watched Doncaster Rovers lift the League Two title with victory at Notts County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th May 2025, 06:00 BST
Rovers are the champions.

A 2-1 win at Notts County confirmed Rovers as League Two’s best for the 2024/25 season to the delight of the travelling fans.

Rob Street bagged a first-half brace as Rovers wrapped up the title in style.

It’s been a long season of travelling for the fans – and here are just some of those who made the short trip down to Nottingham.

Take a look and see who you can spot.

1. Notts County 1 Rovers 2

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

2. Notts County 1 Rovers 2

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

3. Notts County 1 Rovers 2

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

4. Notts County 1 Rovers 2

Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

