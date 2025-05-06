A 2-1 win at Notts County confirmed Rovers as League Two’s best for the 2024/25 season to the delight of the travelling fans.
Rob Street bagged a first-half brace as Rovers wrapped up the title in style.
It’s been a long season of travelling for the fans – and here are just some of those who made the short trip down to Nottingham.
Take a look and see who you can spot.
1. Notts County 1 Rovers 2
Rob Street hit a first-half brace to secure the League Two title for Doncaster Rovers on the final day of the season to the delight of these fans. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
2. Notts County 1 Rovers 2
3. Notts County 1 Rovers 2
4. Notts County 1 Rovers 2
