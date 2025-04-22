Doncaster Rovers put one foot in League One with a convincing win over Colchester United.Doncaster Rovers put one foot in League One with a convincing win over Colchester United.
40 cracking pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who saw the win over Colchester United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:05 BST
Rovers have one foot in League One after the Easter Monday win over Colchester United

It leaves Rovers four points ahead of a Walsall side who can’t buy a win to save their lives with just two games to go.

A win over Bradford at the weekend will mathematically seal promotion, though defeat would still be enough if Walsall are beaten by Accrington Stanley.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who enjoyed the 3-0 success on Monday. Take a look and see who you know.

