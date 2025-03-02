Doncaster Rovers made it three wins in a row after a convincing win over Newport County.placeholder image
35 fantastic pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched victory over Newport County last season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 13:00 BST
A goal either side of half-time from Rob Street helped Rovers keep up their promotion push with a 3-0 win at home to Newport County back in March.

It gave Rovers their third win in a row and opened up a gap of three points on fourth-placed Notts County.

The big win further boosted confidence and momentum as Rovers kept up the results to eventually win League Two.

Photographer Howard Roe took these pictures of some of the Rovers fans who watche the win. Take a look and see who you know.

