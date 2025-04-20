Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers.Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers.
Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers.

33 pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side move one step nearer to promotion at Tranmere Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 20th Apr 2025, 09:00 BST
Rovers moved one step nearer to automatic promotion with an impressive win at Tranmere Rovers.

Victory moved Rovers into second spot as they took full advantage of Port Vale, Bradford and Walsall all dropping points.

Luke Molyneux's was the hero with a hat-trick as Grant McCann's side extended their unbeaten run to eight games.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who made the trip to Merseyside. Take a look and see who you know.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers.

1. Tranmere 0 Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers.

2. Tranmere 0 Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers.

3. Tranmere 0 Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers.

4. Tranmere 0 Rovers 3

Doncaster Rovers moved a step nearer to automatic promotion with a comfortable win over Tranmere Rovers. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:WalsallBradfordPort ValeGrant McCann
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice