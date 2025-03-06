Doncaster Rovers missed the chance to pull clear of their rivals following defeat at Bromley.Doncaster Rovers missed the chance to pull clear of their rivals following defeat at Bromley.
Doncaster Rovers missed the chance to pull clear of their rivals following defeat at Bromley.

28 pictures of the loyal Doncaster Rovers fans who made the long midweek trek to Bromley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Rovers missed the chance to strenghten their grip on the top three after a 1-0 defeat at Bromley.

A single goal from Deji Elerewe ensured the points went to Bromley on a remarkable night around the league which saw chasing Notts County, AFC Wimbledon, Port Vale and Crewe all fail to win.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who made the long trip south, through the lens of Howard Roe.

1. Bromley 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers missed the chance to pull clear of their rivals following defeat at Bromley. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

2. Bromley 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers missed the chance to pull clear of their rivals following defeat at Bromley. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

3. Bromley 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers missed the chance to pull clear of their rivals following defeat at Bromley. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

4. Bromley 1 Rovers 0

Doncaster Rovers missed the chance to pull clear of their rivals following defeat at Bromley. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

