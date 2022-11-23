There’s nothing quite like cheering your team on from the stands.

No matter how good or bad the team is the passion is always there in stands with the fans living and breathing the beautiful game.

All eyes will be on the World Cup over the coming weeks, but we prefer to focus on the real football fans who support their local team through thick and thin.

We’ve nipped into the archives to bring you these pictures of Doncaster fans enjoying backing their side.

Take a look and see if you feature.

Find out what is happening at Rovers today, here.

1. Leeds United v Doncaster Rovers A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on following the Coca Cola League 1 Playoff Final match between Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2008. Photo: Jamie McDonald Photo Sales

2. Leeds United v Doncaster Rovers A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on following the Coca Cola League 1 Playoff Final match between Leeds United and Doncaster Rovers at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2008. Photo: Jamie McDonald:e Photo Sales

3. Brentford v Doncaster Rovers Doncaster fans celebrate after gaining automatic promotion from Division One at the end of the npower League One match between Brentford and Doncaster Rovers at Griffin Park on April 27, 2013. Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

4. Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate after beating Leeds United. Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS:d Photo Sales