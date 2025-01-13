Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup.Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup.
Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup.

25 pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side get the better of Hull City in the FA Cup

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 13th Jan 2025, 09:00 BST
Updated 13th Jan 2025, 09:14 BST
Rovers are through to the next round of the FA Cup after a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win at Hull City.

Despite two divisions and 33 places separating the two sides, it was Grant McCann's outfit who kept their nerve to win with Harry Clifton slotting home the winning penalty.

It now sets up a glamour tie with Premier League side Crystal Palace in the fourth round.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who saw the drama unfold. Take a look and see who you know.

Get full reaction to the win – and FA Cup fourth round draw – here.

Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup

1. Hull 1 Rovers 1 (4-5 on pens)

Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup Photo: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup.

2. Hull 1 Rovers 1 (4-5 on pens)

Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup.

3. Hull 1 Rovers 1 (4-5 on pens)

Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup.

4. Hull 1 Rovers 1 (4-5 on pens)

Harry Clifton scored the winning penalty as Doncaster Rovers beat Hull CIty on penalties in the FA Cup. Photo: Craig Hawkhead/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hull CityGrant McCannCrystal PalacePremier League
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice