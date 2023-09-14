News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Alan Judge, last of Colchester United, is one of a number of experienced players currently without a contract.Alan Judge, last of Colchester United, is one of a number of experienced players currently without a contract.
Alan Judge, last of Colchester United, is one of a number of experienced players currently without a contract.

25 free agents with League One and Two experience that may be of interest to Doncaster Rovers

The EFL transfer window may be shut but Rovers can of course still sign players.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th Sep 2023, 10:22 BST

Rovers are certainly in need of freshening up as the wait for a first league win of the season goes on.

And there’s still plenty of free agents out there with bags of League One experience and Two that could give Grant McCann the bargain he is looking for.

Would you like Rovers to sign any of these players and why? Have your say on our social media pages.

Get more Rovers news here.

Last club: Crawley Town

1. Joel Lynch (Defender)

Last club: Crawley Town Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Last club: Colchester United.

2. Alan Judge (midfielder)

Last club: Colchester United. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Last club: Northampton Town

3. Josh Harrop (midfielder)

Last club: Northampton Town Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Last club: Cheltenham Town

4. Christian Norton (attacker)

Last club: Cheltenham Town Photo: Dan Istitene

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:League OneEFLGrant McCann