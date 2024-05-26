Barnsley's Herbie Kane is one of a number of quality League One players nearing the end of their contracts.Barnsley's Herbie Kane is one of a number of quality League One players nearing the end of their contracts.
21 quality League One players whose contracts are about to expire, including players from Derby County, Barnsley, Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic and Blackpool

Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th May 2024, 11:07 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 13:20 BST
The summer squad rebuilds are already underway . . . and every manager is searching for a hidden gem or a bargain deal.

Grant McCAnn’s squad rebuild has already got underway with the signing of midfielder Joe Sbarra from Solihull Moors.

More quality signings and hidden gems will be the order of the day as Rovers look for that missing ingredient to get them over the line next season.

Most clubs have now announced their retained list – and there are some quality players out there who will see their contracts expire in a few days time.

Here are just some League One players with quality and experience, who could do a job for Rovers. All players will currently be out of contract on 1st July as it stands now. (Information is provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

Would you like to see any of these players at Rovers? Have your say on our social media channels.

Get the latest Spireites news here.

Current club: Derby CountyPosition: Central midfield

1. Louie Sibley

Current club: Derby CountyPosition: Central midfield Photo: Cameron Howard

Current club: Barnsley Position: Central midfield

2. Herbie Kane

Current club: Barnsley Position: Central midfield Photo: Alex Livesey

Current club: Peterborough UnitedPosition: Centre-back

3. Josh Knight

Current club: Peterborough UnitedPosition: Centre-back Photo: Michael Regan

Current club: Blackpool Position: Defensive midfielder

4. Callum Connolly

Current club: Blackpool Position: Defensive midfielder Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

