Grant McCAnn’s squad rebuild has already got underway with the signing of midfielder Joe Sbarra from Solihull Moors.

More quality signings and hidden gems will be the order of the day as Rovers look for that missing ingredient to get them over the line next season.

Most clubs have now announced their retained list – and there are some quality players out there who will see their contracts expire in a few days time.

Here are just some League One players with quality and experience, who could do a job for Rovers. All players will currently be out of contract on 1st July as it stands now. (Information is provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

1 . Louie Sibley Current club: Derby CountyPosition: Central midfield Photo: Cameron Howard Photo Sales

2 . Herbie Kane Current club: Barnsley Position: Central midfield Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales