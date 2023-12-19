News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate after beating Leeds United during the Football League One play-off final on May 25, 2008.Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate after beating Leeds United during the Football League One play-off final on May 25, 2008.
20 magical pictures from that great day when Doncaster Rovers beat Leeds United at Wembley to win League One promotion

Times are tough for Rovers right now . . . but it’s not always been that way.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 8th Sep 2022, 07:00 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 13:51 GMT

In our latest Rovers retro gallery we go back to a day that no-one who was there will ever forget.

After a goalless first half, James Hayter header home a Brian Stock corner as Rovers secured a 1-0 win over Leeds United to win the 2008 League One play-off final.

Rovers had ended the season in third spot, just two points behind Nottingham Forest, and beat Southend United in the semi-finals.

Around 24,000 Rovers’ fans made the trek south to see their team do them proud later that day.

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on after his side's famous Wembley win.

A young Doncaster Rovers fan looks on after his side's famous Wembley win.

Job Done. Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate after beating Leeds United to win promotion.

Job Done. Doncaster Rovers supporters celebrate after beating Leeds United to win promotion.

Rovers celebrate their promotion while it's misery for this Leeds United player.

Rovers celebrate their promotion while it's misery for this Leeds United player.

John Ryan celebrates with the trophy.

John Ryan celebrates with the trophy.

